Watermelons harvested at President’s farm

While the head of state is busy with big politics, on his behalf, melons were harvested at his farm. If a few years ago there was a trend to plant potatoes like the President, now the watermelon varieties are chosen according to this principle. About 45 tons has been harvested, but that's not all. At least 100 tons of watermelons is expected. The result is expected to be one of the best in recent years - hot summer is good for melons. Plus, here they follow all the technologies and recommendations of the "Institute of Vegetable Growing". The growing process is closely monitored.



Watermelons are not a novelty in our region. They began growing them 100 years ago, but people did not give them the attention they deserved. However, experts have no doubt, with a competent approach melons can seriously press traditional crops from the fields and homestead plots. The profitability reaches 200 percent. This year's crop yield is high - on average, 45 tons of berries per hectare. There are plans to harvest about 5 thousand tons of berries. Harvesting will continue at the Presidential farm. Traditionally, by the instruction of Alexander Lukashenko, the entire harvest will be given as a treat to orphanages and senior citizens.

