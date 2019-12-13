3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Watermelons harvested at President’s farm
While the head of state is busy with big politics, on his behalf, melons were harvested at his farm. If a few years ago there was a trend to plant potatoes like the President, now the watermelon varieties are chosen according to this principle. About 45 tons has been harvested, but that's not all. At least 100 tons of watermelons is expected. The result is expected to be one of the best in recent years - hot summer is good for melons. Plus, here they follow all the technologies and recommendations of the "Institute of Vegetable Growing". The growing process is closely monitored.
Watermelons are not a novelty in our region. They began growing them 100 years ago, but people did not give them the attention they deserved. However, experts have no doubt, with a competent approach melons can seriously press traditional crops from the fields and homestead plots. The profitability reaches 200 percent. This year's crop yield is high - on average, 45 tons of berries per hectare. There are plans to harvest about 5 thousand tons of berries. Harvesting will continue at the Presidential farm. Traditionally, by the instruction of Alexander Lukashenko, the entire harvest will be given as a treat to orphanages and senior citizens.
President
All
People will judge by deeds - President sets tasksfor Belarus farmingin next five years
Lukashenko tells what is the main task of politicians in the pre-election period
Lukashenko: Minsk and Ankara connected by many interesting projects in wide variety of areas
Lukashenko: It's no secret that we must protect our market
Politics
All
Society
All
European democracy showing true face at border in violence and abuse of refugees
Kurapaty actively used in Polish propaganda - but for some reason they are afraid of excavations
Supreme Court of Belarus supports removing restrictions on pensions amounts for working pensioners
17th Belarusian Antarctic Expedition to start on October 28
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All