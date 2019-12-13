Belarusian doctors master new technology to prevent sudden cardiac death

Belarusian cardiologists have studied a new technology that will significantly reduce the risk of sudden cardiac death during surgery, reports Sputnik with reference to the Ministry of Health of Belarus.

Thus, according to the department, the physicians of the "Cardiology" center took part in a master class on implantation of a fully subcutaneous cardioverter defibrillator system in a patient who is at high risk of sudden cardiac arrest.

This operation is unique for Belarusian medicine, since there has never been such an experience in the country before.

The patient who underwent surgery is now recovering and his condition is assessed as satisfactory. He will soon be under the supervision of specialists at the cardiology department of the center.

An international team of surgeons worked on the intervention: Dmitry Anasovich, a roentgen endovascular surgeon of the Center's Arrhythmology Department, and Igor Grishin, a cardiovascular surgeon of the Cardiovascular Surgery Department of the A.L. Myasnikov Scientific Research Center of Clinical Cardiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry.