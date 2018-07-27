Belarusian rescuers help combat disaster in Latvia

The crew of the helicopter Mi-8 from 6 fighters of the Ministry of Emergencies started work today from seven a.m. in the morning. Together with pilots from the Armed Forces of Lithuania and Latvia, the Belarusians will conduct evacuation of local residents from the disaster area. According to the site of the rescue service of Latvia, in Talsi district in many places, the peat bogs are still burning. According to some estimates, it will take about a week to extinguish the fire. Yesterday the Belarusian Mi-8 helicopter, on the instructions of the Head of State Alexander Lukashenko, went for liquidation of the fire in the neighboring country.