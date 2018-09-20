Belarusian customs officers mark professional holiday

For more than a quarter of a century the system of customs bodies has become one of the most effective mechanisms for ensuring the economic security of the country. Today the custom officers were congratulated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

"The Belarusian Customs Service makes a significant contribution to ensuring and strengthening the economic security of our country by combating smuggling and trans-criminality, creating favorable conditions for international trade and replenishing the republican budget. The results of your work show the dynamic development of the customs system and the strengthening of its position in the country and at international arena," the message says.