Belarusian scientists work on creation of vaccine against COVID-19

Belarusian scientists continue to work on the creation of a domestic vaccine against coronavirus! The best specialists are involved in the development. This was announced today at a briefing at the Republican Scientific and Practical Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology. A large-scale study of strains is now underway. The vaccine will be produced according to the classic recipe. Simply put, the virus will be killed. And the drug will contain a full set of anti-genes necessary for the development of immunity in humans.



A prototype vaccine will appear by the fall. After that, a number of test stages will be carried out.