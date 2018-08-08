3.43 RUB
Belarusian universities sum up results of entrance campaign
It was the hottest time for school graduates, for their parents and for admission commissions. For almost two months, the applicants passed centralized testing, internal examinations, were interviewed. The race of knowledge and points is successfully completed. In 3 weeks more than 50 thousand boys and girls will try on a new status of freshmen. However, for foreigners the entrance campaign continues. They can apply to all universities until October 15.
As for the results of the competition-2018 among Belarusian students, the highest contests among the specialties are related to graphic design, tourism, IT, as well as film and television directing.
The highest passing scores are in international law, e-business, economics and dentistry. By the way, a quarter of applicants to the Belarusian Medical University submitted documents with the results of certificates last year.
But in the Pedagogical University the competition reached 10 people per place. Every third future teacher is a winner of the Olympics, a medalist and a graduate of specialized classes.
