Belarusian women against sanctions

More than 50 thousand Belarusian women signed a petition against sanctions against our country. As noted the chairperson of the public association Elena Bogdan, the Belarusian Union of Women is very concerned and indignant about the continuing political and economic pressure on Belarus. Women, like no one else, are aware of the consequences of all sorts of sanctions. First of all, they will reduce the welfare of people, each citizen of our country, our parents, children and grandchildren. Belarusian women's appeal will be sent to the UN.

