Belarusian diplomats receive nine appeals to help leave Afghanistan

At the moment we have nine applications, nine appeals to us. They are requests from Minsk and Kabul to help Belarusian citizens, Afghan nationals with residence permits in Belarus or Afghan nationals who are members of mixed families. You know, we do not divide people here. If they ask for help, we will try to help. We've already contacted all those who have turned to us, we've discussed possible options for help. It's not easy to do now, but nevertheless, as we did last year, when, as I said, we had a pandemic situation, we helped everyone. It may not happen right away, but it will happen for sure.

Oleg Ivanov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Tajikistan