Belarusian diplomats receive nine appeals to help leave Afghanistan
The Belarusian embassy in Tajikistan is doing its best to help our citizens return home from Afghanistan as soon as possible. Ambassador of Belarus to Tajikistan Oleg Ivanov informed about this. Our country has no representative office in Kabul. With the help of international organizations and other embassies, diplomats have already succeeded in organizing the return of Belarusians during the period of severe restrictions caused by the pandemic COVID-19. They will not abandon people in a difficult situation this time either.
At the moment we have nine applications, nine appeals to us. They are requests from Minsk and Kabul to help Belarusian citizens, Afghan nationals with residence permits in Belarus or Afghan nationals who are members of mixed families. You know, we do not divide people here. If they ask for help, we will try to help. We've already contacted all those who have turned to us, we've discussed possible options for help. It's not easy to do now, but nevertheless, as we did last year, when, as I said, we had a pandemic situation, we helped everyone. It may not happen right away, but it will happen for sure.
