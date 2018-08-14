3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusian Almaz is the best again
The fighters of the Special Forces returned with awards immediately fr om several competitions. For the first time our snipers took part in the International Sniper Cup in the Czech Republic. SWAT troopers from 11 countries of the world gathered there. The Belarusian shooters were the best in the doubles, all prizes were won in personal competitions as well. And the other day our team returned from Russia, wh ere during triathlon "Almaz" took bronze.
President
All
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All