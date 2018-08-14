Belarusian Almaz is the best again

The fighters of the Special Forces returned with awards immediately fr om several competitions. For the first time our snipers took part in the International Sniper Cup in the Czech Republic. SWAT troopers from 11 countries of the world gathered there. The Belarusian shooters were the best in the doubles, all prizes were won in personal competitions as well. And the other day our team returned from Russia, wh ere during triathlon "Almaz" took bronze.