Founder of BATE Anatoly Kapsky passes away
Founder of a powerful football brand and chairman of the board of the BATE football club Anatoly Kapsky has died. He was only 52 years old. Belarusian football suffered a huge loss. Belteleradiocompany expresses condolences to family and friends.
He brought Belarusian football to the highest level, created one of the most successful clubs in Eastern Europe.
14 champion titles, 3 Cups of Belarus, 7 Super Cups. BATE participated in the group round of the Champions League five times, four times - in the European League. The club reached the playoffs twice. In addition to football activities, Kapsky led the BATE plant.
The civil funeral service will be held from 11.00 to 13.00 tomorrow.