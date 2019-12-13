Belarusian plane not allowed into EU airspace

The plane, which was not allowed into Polish airspace, landed at Minsk National Airport. The flight did not cross EU airspace and hovered near the Belarusian-Polish border this afternoon. The plane made about 10 circles, burning fuel, and returned to the air harbor from which it took off and landed at 3.46 pm. As Belavia reported on its official website, there were 54 passengers on board. The carrier had all the permits for this flight. The aircraft departed from the airport on schedule. However, as it turned out, 3 minutes before takeoff, the French aviation authorities in manual mode de-activated the flight plan for this flight without notifying the airline company. The commander was given this information through the Polish Air Traffic Directorate during the takeoff. Attempts to change the route in the air with Marseille Air Traffic Control did not lead to a positive result. The board waited in the air for about 2 hours and returned to Minsk. Our crew is now working at Minsk National Airport. At the moment, the passengers of the Minsk-Barcelona flight are in the air harbor. Belavia brings passengers regrets about the inconveniences and assures that the airline will continue to work on coordinating the route for the transition to Barcelona.