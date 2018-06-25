Belarusian cheese. Tasty and affordable

Italian cheese is created from Belarusian milk here, in Turov. The process is round the clock фтв сompletely closed. Here high quality milk is achieved with the help of special feeds. Sapropels are added to the ration of the cows. Innovative production of this useful material has recently been established in this region. The farm has almost 2 thousand cattle heads. 11 tons of milk is sent to Turov mill every day. In total, about 80 kinds of finished products are produced.