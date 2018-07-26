PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusian helicopter reaches Latvia on instruction of President Alexander Lukashenko

On the instruction of President Alexander Lukashenko, Belarusian Mi-8 helicopter has arrived in Latvia to help extinguish fire. The crew has been working for 2 hours already. Yesterday Latvia addressed Belarus with the request to help in suppression of large fire. Over a hundred hectares of forest in the country are on fire. Rescuers have been fighting with it for 8 days already.

Belarusian rescuers have a lot of experience in such difficult conditions. Our specialists helped to cope with fire in Turkey, Greece, Russia and Serbia. Last year, the Ministry of Emergency Situations helped to eliminate fire in Georgia.

