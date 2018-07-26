Belarusian helicopter of Ministry of Emergency Situations takes part in extinguishing forest fires in Latvia

On the instruction of President Alexander Lukashenko, Belarusian Mi-8 helicopter arrived in Latvia to help extinguish fire. The crew has been working for 4 hours already. The work will continue until late at night and will be resumed early in the morning. The helicopter Mi-8 is equipped with a special overflow device. It can collect 2.5 tons of water from any pond. Yesterday Latvia addressed Belarus with the request to help in suppression of large fire. Over a hundred hectares of forest in the country are on fire. Rescuers have been fighting with it for 8 days already.