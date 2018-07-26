Belarusian helicopter leaves for Latvia to help extinguish fire

Belarus has sent a Mi-8 helicopter to Latvia to help extinguish fire. On the instruction of President Alexander Lukashenko, an airplane left for the neighboring country from the Lipki airfield a couple of hours ago. The crew of six people will immediately begin to work. The helicopter Mi-8 is equipped with a special overflow device. It can collect 2.5 tons of water from any pond. Yesterday Latvia addressed Belarus with the request to help in suppression of large fire. Over a hundred hectares of forest in the country are on fire. Rescuers have been fighting with it for 8 days already.