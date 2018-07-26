3.42 RUB
Belarusian helicopter leaves for Latvia to help extinguish fire
Belarus has sent a Mi-8 helicopter to Latvia to help extinguish fire. On the instruction of President Alexander Lukashenko, an airplane left for the neighboring country from the Lipki airfield a couple of hours ago. The crew of six people will immediately begin to work. The helicopter Mi-8 is equipped with a special overflow device. It can collect 2.5 tons of water from any pond. Yesterday Latvia addressed Belarus with the request to help in suppression of large fire. Over a hundred hectares of forest in the country are on fire. Rescuers have been fighting with it for 8 days already.
Belarusian rescuers have a lot of experience in such difficult conditions. Our specialists helped to cope with fire in Turkey, Greece, Russia and Serbia. Last year, the Ministry of Emergency Situations helped to eliminate fire in Georgia.
