3.80 BYN
2.79 BYN
3.20 BYN
Belarusian-Russian business incubator to start work in November
This became known during the online dialogue between the youth of the Union State. In an online format, young Belarusians and Russians discussed the prospects of youth policy in the field of sports, tourism, culture and business. The meeting was held on the eve of the V Forum of Regions. Interregional interaction of the youth of the two countries has become the key topic of online communication.
The V Forum of the Regions of Belarus and Russia will start in Mogilev on October 10.