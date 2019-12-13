3.43 RUB
Belarusian Paralympian Alexei Talay turns 40
Famous Belarusian Paralympic athlete Alexei Talay has turned 40 today. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has sent his birthday greetings. Alexei Talay is engaged in charity work and helps children who found themselves in a difficult life situation. In many countries he is known as a motivational speaker. Six years ago, Alexei got into sports, swimming, and since then has won many awards and set world records in international tournaments at various levels. For many of us, Alexei Talay is a shining example of courage, strength of spirit and endless love for his homeland.
