Belarusian Radio turns 97

97 years ago, on November 15, 1925, the first program of the Belarusian radio broadcasting was aired. The Sovnarkom radio station RV-10 named after the Sovnarkom of the BSSR welcomed its listeners. That very day is considered to be the birthday of the Belarusian Radio. The first broadcasts lasted only 30 minutes a day. In 1928, a campaign of wire radio broadcasting began in the BSSR, and already in the 30s, people everywhere were listening to radio . Radio stations became a real symbol of its time, and the monumental building of the House of Radio in Minsk at 4 Krasnaya Street became the first radio broadcasting center in the former Soviet Union. Belarusian Rradio is a trusted brand (it broadcasts even outside of Belarus). The First National Channel, Belarus, Stolitsa, Kultura, Radius FM, as well as regional radio stations meet all the demands of even the most sophisticated listener.



The development of radio broadcasting in Belarus is inextricably linked to the history of the country. There are several musical ensembles on the staff, including the Symphony Orchestra of Belteleradiocompany. And the funds of the House of Radio count kilometers of tapes with the heroes of their time and ours, the golden voices from the past are digitized for thematic projects.



