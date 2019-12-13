Belarusians not to submit biometrics when entering Russia

When introducing Russia, the citizens of Belarus will be exempted from the procedure for the submission of biometric data. This is stated in the draft decree of the government of the Russian Federation “On conducting an experiment to test the rules and conditions of entry into the Russian Federation and exit from the Russian Federation of foreign citizens and stateless persons”, which is published on the Russian portal of draft regulatory legal acts, reports BELTA.

The draft decree was developed by the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Communications of the Russian Federation, which proposes to conduct an experiment on biometrics for foreign citizens and stateless persons to be able to cross the Russian border.

It is planned that the experiment will take place in two stages. At the first stage, foreigners entering Russia will pass biometrics at several checkpoints. At the second stage, for visa-free entry to Russia, foreigners will be able to pass biometrics in advance in a special application and submit an application with their data and information about the purpose of the visit.