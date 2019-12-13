PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusians launch campaign "DNA of winners is inside us!" in social media

Respect for the Victory, remembrance of fathers, grandfathers, great-grandfathers, who gave their lives so that we lived in a peaceful and prosperous Belarus. Our generation is grateful to the heroes of the Great Patriotic War, who fought for a peaceful sky above their heads. And we pass this tribute of memory and respect to our heirs.

"The DNA of the winners is inside us!" A campaign under the title was launched in social media. Also, Belarusians expressed what Victory Day means to them.

