Belstat Calculates How Many Foreign Tourists Choose Belarus

How many tourists visit Belarus? Belstat has released a statistical overview ahead of World Tourism Day, marked on September 27, BelTA reports.

In 2025, 7.4 million trips were made to Belarus. A total of 579,200 people from 86 countries visited the republic as part of sightseeing groups and organized tours. Their average length of stay came to four days. Leading countries by the number of organized tourists included Russia (over 570,000 guests), Latvia, Turkey, China, and Estonia.

Regarding domestic tourism, 20.3 million trips were recorded. Citizens undertook organized travel within the country on more than 2.2 million occasions, with 93.8% opting for one-day excursions.

In 2025, 664 hotels and similar accommodation facilities were operating in the republic, providing services for nearly 2.7 million times, with 49.7% of guests being citizens of Belarus. Last year, 503 sanatoriums, health resorts, and other specialized accommodation facilities provided services over 1.1 million times, with Belarusians accounting for nearly 867,300 of these visits.

The agritourism sector comprises 1,441 rural estates. These hosted 472,500 tourists from 56 countries, who stayed for an average of two days. The most frequent guests at these rural cottages were Belarusians (nearly 449,500), followed by Russians (21,100) and visitors from Germany, Uzbekistan, and China.