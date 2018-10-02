Belteleradiocompany to present its works at forum Eurasia.DOC

Belteleradiocompany projects are recognized at professional festivals. The main media holding of the country will hold a double presentation at the forum of documentary films of the CIS countries Eurasia.DOC. A total of 24 works from 12 countries are participating. The festival will take place on 2 venues in Minsk: the BSU (master classes and round tables will be held here), as well as the cinema Belarus. The film that launched the forum is the work of our colleague, director of the TV News Agency Alexander Ignachkov - Belarusian Border. Centennial Milestone. Another project of Belteleradiocompany presented this year at the festival is They Killed Angels by Alexander Atrashevsky.