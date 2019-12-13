MAZ's contactless trolleybus goes on test drive

There's a lot of attention to electric transport right now: following the electric buses from Belkommunmash, Minsk Automobile Plant also started producing environmentally friendly cars.



The city's order for this year is 70 trolleybuses. Such transport can travel more than 20 kilometers without contact network.



Today, a novelty MAZ went on a test drive. By the way, there are many bonuses for passengers, including, for example, climate control, interior light sensors.



One of the know-hows of the trolleybus is the door opening button. In winter it's also called a "warm button". Passengers are free to decide through which door to enter or exit at the stop. The other doors remain closed.



Of course, such a non-contact trolley is more maneuverable. This is relevant on the busiest routes in the capital. However, such environmentally friendly transport will be in demand in new neighborhoods, where there is no need to build a contact network.



Such cars are assembled today at Minsk Automobile Plant. This year's order for the four metropolitan trolleybus parks is 70 vehicles. For MAZ, electric transport is a small, but promising niche, taking into account global trends.



However, the capital is not the first city where autonomous trolleybuses have been used. Belkommunmash supplied some of these vehicles for Grodno. Plans are underway to expand the fleet of contactless trolleybuses. New routes to Grodno neighborhoods under construction have already been developed.



MAZ plans to cooperate with other cities of Belarus as well. Belkommunmash, in turn, is expanding its export horizons. The cities of Georgia and Russia are interested in electric buses. And in Catalonia and England they will be produced by joint ventures.







