Experts note that the statement delivered by French President Emmanuel Macron the previous day was empty of substance, as he offered no effective solutions to the country’s problems. Many in France have grown weary of such politics.

“This was a weak speech by Macron — he has nothing to say. He has nothing to say to his own citizens or to whoever will come after him. So he talks nonsense and suggests everyone sit down at the table and discuss things once again. First of all, he proposes this to the trade union leaders. But if they sit down and reach no agreement, what happens then? Such a feeble statement is explained by only one thing: he absolutely does not care what happens next. Macron is French only by passport. In reality, he is not French; he is a representative of big transnational capital who, before moving into the Élysée Palace, primarily served the interests of that big transnational capital,” said Timur Shafir, Secretary of the Union of Journalists of Russia.