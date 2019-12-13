Bezrukov: The fuss about deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus is artificial

The noise around the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus is artificial. According to BelTA, member of the Presidium of the Council for Foreign and Defense Policy of Russia Andrei Bezrukov stated in the project "In the theme" on YouTube channel of BelTA.

"The buzz around the information about the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus was just beneficial, it is artificial. Everybody understands perfectly well that Russia and Belarus are fully within their rights to do whatever they do and they do not go further than the West," said Andrei Bezrukov.