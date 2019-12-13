3.40 RUB
Bezrukov: The fuss about deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus is artificial
The noise around the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus is artificial. According to BelTA, member of the Presidium of the Council for Foreign and Defense Policy of Russia Andrei Bezrukov stated in the project "In the theme" on YouTube channel of BelTA.
"The buzz around the information about the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus was just beneficial, it is artificial. Everybody understands perfectly well that Russia and Belarus are fully within their rights to do whatever they do and they do not go further than the West," said Andrei Bezrukov.
He reminded that the West has nuclear weapons in several countries. "This clamor is just a buildup, because there is a confrontation going on. This means that any occasion must be used to whip up fear, to put pressure on the enemy," the professor added.
