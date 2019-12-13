PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Good cause for the benefit of the small Motherland: Grodno entrepreneurs contribute to regional development

The government gives a high priority to the development of private initiative and entrepreneurship support, whether by creating business incubators or launching special loan products.


A particular attention is paid to the regions. Often, credit conditions there are initially more attractive than in Minsk. The objective is creating new jobs where people live and avoiding mass migration to the capital. And it's twice as pleasant to do a good deed for the benefit of the small Motherland (video).


