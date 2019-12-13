3.40 RUB
Belarus holds charity project "Relay of Kindness" to help Donbass
Belarus hosts the charity project "Relay of Kindness" to help the residents of Donbass. This is an initiative of members of the primary organization of the Belarusian Union of Women and the Alexey Talai Foundation.
The aim of the project is to tell about what is really happening in Donbass, to lend a shoulder and provide as much help as possible to those who really need it
"This project unites all the partial Belarusians," said Deputy of the House of Representatives Marina Lenchevskaya.
