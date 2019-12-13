EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Belarus holds charity project "Relay of Kindness" to help Donbass

Belarus hosts the charity project "Relay of Kindness" to help the residents of Donbass. This is an initiative of members of the primary organization of the Belarusian Union of Women and the Alexey Talai Foundation.

The aim of the project is to tell about what is really happening in Donbass, to lend a shoulder and provide as much help as possible to those who really need it

"This project unites all the partial Belarusians," said Deputy of the House of Representatives Marina Lenchevskaya.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All