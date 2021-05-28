No blockade of Belarusian airspace

The Russian Air Transport Agency has analysed data on flights from Europe to Russia. It turned out the blockade of the Belarusian airspace is a fake. Last night European airlines performed 113 flights over our country. In addition, 53 of them were re-routed to avoid Belarusian airspace. Russian aviation also warned its European partners: any change of routes by them requires approvals, which takes some time and many flights could be cancelled as a result.