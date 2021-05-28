3.61 BYN
3.18 BYN
3.33 BYN
No blockade of Belarusian airspace
https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/tvr/7631b9c0-0c90-482f-a62e-336dd98a1346/conversions/9f3b8f71-97e7-42cd-aa0d-a444b906e164-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/tvr/7631b9c0-0c90-482f-a62e-336dd98a1346/conversions/9f3b8f71-97e7-42cd-aa0d-a444b906e164-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/tvr/7631b9c0-0c90-482f-a62e-336dd98a1346/conversions/9f3b8f71-97e7-42cd-aa0d-a444b906e164-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/tvr/7631b9c0-0c90-482f-a62e-336dd98a1346/conversions/9f3b8f71-97e7-42cd-aa0d-a444b906e164-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920wnews.by
9f3b8f71-97e7-42cd-aa0d-a444b906e1642024-09-16T10:52:14.000000Z00
The Russian Air Transport Agency has analysed data on flights from Europe to Russia. It turned out the blockade of the Belarusian airspace is a fake. Last night European airlines performed 113 flights over our country. In addition, 53 of them were re-routed to avoid Belarusian airspace. Russian aviation also warned its European partners: any change of routes by them requires approvals, which takes some time and many flights could be cancelled as a result.