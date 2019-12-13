Belarusian military conscripts adopt combat experience of PMC "Wagner"

Combat experience of PMC "Wagner" is adopted by the Belarusian military conscripts. Now there are classes with units of territorial troops near Osipovichi. The soldiers are mastering the skills of movement on the battlefield and tactical shooting, getting the knowledge of engineering training and tactical medicine. PMC fighters, who took part in a special military operation, acted as instructors in a number of military disciplines.

Instructors of PMC "Wagner" share combat experience

The practice of application of territorial troops is the widest: from strengthening the protection of sections of the state border to the protection of important facilities in the region. Factories, enterprises, power plants and water utilities. Instructors from PMCs tell the nuances of actions in different conditions of the emerging situation. Classes are based only on personal experience and analysis of real combat situations.