More than 100 Covid-19 vaccination points available in Minsk

Active vaccination of citizens continues in Belarus. There are about a hundred vaccination points in Minsk, they operate in medical institutions, shopping malls, in enterprises and even in the subway. The vaccination point at Kovalskaya Sloboda station is open daily and receives about two dozen patients. Before a vaccination, it is necessary to consult a doctor, and the obligatory observance of safety measures is necessary after it.

Doctors remind that in order to develop collective immunity from coronavirus, at least 60 percent of the population needs to be vaccinated. Today, this rate in the capital is three times below the norm.

