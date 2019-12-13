3.42 RUB
Military-Industrial Committee sums up results of 2020
The State Committee for Military Industry summed up the results of 2020 and set ambitious tasks for 2021.
Last year, over 2 thousand new models of arms, military and special equipment were supplied to the troops. The military-industrial committee notes that no plans can be implemented without close cooperation between the manufacturing organizations and the customer represented by the Ministry of Defense or another law enforcement agencies. The quality of this work determines the efficiency of fulfillment of tasks to ensure supplies of advanced weapon systems.
As an example, Dmitry Pantus mentioned the supply of two mobile radar complexes Rosa-RB-M to the Air Force and Air Defense Forces. This is one of the novelties of Radar Design Bureau in 2020.
