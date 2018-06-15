Fans continue to arrive at FIFA World Cup

More than 1,500 fans have already entered Russia through Belarus visa-free. They are guests from 68 countries including Peru, Argentina and the United States. The World Cup takes place in Russia from June 14 to July 15.

For the time of the World Cup, Belarus and Russia signed an intergovernmental agreement on the entry of foreign citizens into international sports events without visas. The document is valid from June 4 to July 25. It is expected that about 150 thousand people will cross the Belarusian border during this time.