Books Not Only Enrich the Mind — They Extend Life by 20%, Yale Study Finds

Reading books does far more than broaden horizons — it can literally extend your lifespan. Researchers at Yale University have found that people who regularly read books live on average 20% longer than those who rarely open one, according to a report by Sputnik.

Over a 12-year period, scientists tracked 3,635 participants aged 50 and older, dividing them into three groups: non-readers, those who read up to 3.5 hours per week, and those who read more than 3.5 hours weekly. The results were striking.

Participants who read more than 3.5 hours a week saw their risk of death drop by 23%, while those reading up to 3.5 hours enjoyed a 17% reduction. On average, book lovers outlived non-readers by nearly two years.

Remarkably, the longevity benefit remained consistent regardless of gender, income, education level, or pre-existing health conditions.

The researchers believe the key lies in the immersive nature of books. Unlike newspapers or magazines, books demand deeper cognitive engagement — forcing the brain to forge connections between events, characters, and ideas. This acts as an intensive mental workout that strengthens neural pathways.

Supporting studies highlight several powerful mechanisms behind reading’s health benefits:

• Stress Reduction: Just six minutes of reading can lower stress levels by nearly 70%.

• Brain Protection: Regular reading slows age-related cognitive decline and significantly reduces the risk of dementia.

• Neuroplasticity: Reading keeps key areas of the brain more active, helping preserve memory, language processing, and mental sharpness well into old age.

The positive effects begin early: children who grow up surrounded by books tend to adapt more easily to new technologies and excel in learning as adults.

The best news? You don’t need to become a book-a-week marathon reader. Just 30 minutes a day is enough to unlock noticeable benefits.

In an age of endless scrolling, the simple act of picking up a book may be one of the most powerful — and enjoyable — ways to invest in a longer, healthier life.