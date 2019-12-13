Brest Fortress smothered in flowers: from the morning people come to the citadel, grateful for the feat

A solemn meeting was held in the heroic land of the Brest Fortress.

The flag of Brest Fortress and the national flag of Belarus were carried along the ceremonial square, where in June 1941 the most brutal battles for the citadel took place. The memory of those who died for peaceful skies was honored with a moment of silence. Soldiers of Brest garrison kneeled in a sign of deep respect and gratitude.

Brest celebrates Independence Day at several locations. At one of them there was a demonstration of military equipment. Massive anti-aircraft missile systems, armored personnel carriers, howitzers, mortars - about twenty elements of the Belarusian army's weapons were gathered at the site. All this you could not only see but also touch.