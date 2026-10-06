BSMU Included in Ranking of the Best World Universities

For the first time, the Belarusian State Medical University has entered the main list of the global ranking of the best universities in the world, compiled annually by the British magazine Times Higher Education, taking a position in the 2001+ group.

Chuikov Dmitry, Vice-Rector for International Relations at BSMU:

"Firstly, this is international recognition. Applicants from all over the world, when deciding which university to attend, pay attention to this indicator: whether the university is included in the leading global rankings. Now that we are indexed here, and are even more recognizable, we naturally expect this to help us attract students from more countries. Not only students, but also clinical coordinators, and our international cooperation will further develop as a result."

Universities are assessed based on 18 indicators grouped into five categories: teaching, research environment, research quality, international relations, and interaction with industry.

To be included in the ranking table, a university must meet strict criteria, including publishing at least 1,000 scientific papers in the Scopus database over the past five years and at least 100 publications annually.