We are clearly sending a signal to our vis-a-vis: Dear friends, we are ready to defend our sovereignty. This was stated by Nikolai Buzin, Doctor of Military Sciences, Deputy of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, in the "Panorama" program

At the moment, according to the developments, plans of the West, we should have been completely in the zone of their influence, not having any opportunities, but completely surrender to their, so to speak, mercy, said the politician. "But what do we see," he asked. - We are evolving. We have not fallen to our knees. We are solving our own problems. We are protecting our own interests. We are confidently providing national security. We are able to provide military security. We are doing exactly what we claim to be doing."

Nikolai Buzin:

"We are not playing dirty games. We are clearly shaping our own future. President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has repeatedly said under what conditions we will deploy nuclear weapons on our territory. This task has been accomplished. Today we need to train our own specialists working with nuclear weapons to the point of automaticity. That is, they must be professionals who clearly know how and are capable of using these means and solving tasks in the interests of national security.