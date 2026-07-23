As midterm elections approach in the United States, criticism of President Donald Trump over unfulfilled campaign promises is growing. Belarusian analyst Yulia Abukhovich discusses the domestic pressures on the White House and explains why the ongoing conflict in the Persian Gulf is proving far more costly for America’s regional allies than for Washington itself.

Analyst Explains Risks of Persian Gulf Conflict for the White House

With congressional elections drawing closer in the United States, accusations against President Donald Trump of failing to deliver on campaign promises are being heard more frequently. Internal problems and economic challenges remain unresolved, and, according to Americans themselves, life has not improved.

Nevertheless, the analyst noted, people continue to buy gasoline at the posted prices, everyday life goes on, and the unrest has subsided. This may be the calm before the storm, with a new round of tension expected closer to the elections themselves.

“All of this will come. But Americans are still preoccupied with their own domestic problems, trying to make ends meet. They point to the rising national debt and recall Trump’s words about reducing it, yet so far only an increase is being recorded,” said analyst Yulia Abukhovich in the program “Current Interview.”

Moreover, against the backdrop of public dissatisfaction, the American leader is talking about introducing a new package of sanctions against Russia and Iran. It creates the impression that he is calmly preparing for the next election race and understands that if it is not him, then others whom he is promoting and positioning will take the place and continue his course.

Incidentally, US allies in the Middle East are suffering far more than the White House. No strikes are landing on American territory; the attacks are directed at the countries of the Middle East region that entered into cooperation with America, hosted military bases and provided infrastructure. Now that infrastructure is being systematically destroyed by Iran.

Yulia Abukhovich explained how rising oil prices will trigger a chain of crises.

“Even if it is destroyed, it will be destroyed anyway. The United States will remain the only supplier, which is why they are not leaving the region. First, America is the supplier of military equipment and security there. In addition there is the European Union, which does not participate directly but supplies new developments and equipment. Everything that is supplied and purchased comes from these countries that are either observing or participating. Second, against this background states such as Saudi Arabia have been able to rise thanks to the conflict and overtake the UAE. Today it is precisely Saudi Arabia that is acting as the conductor of the continent’s overall policy. Turkey has also significantly strengthened its positions. It is not that it is clinging to the conflict, but it is receiving dividends from it. The United States is the initiator of the confrontation, while the bonuses are collected by those who stood nearby,” Yulia Abukhovich concluded.