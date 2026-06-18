Center for Pediatric Surgery reports on condition of children injured in drone attack

We continue to monitor the condition and health of those injured in the drone strike in the Bryansk Region. At the direction of President Alexander Lukashenko, the patients were transported to Belarus.

The passengers survived the transport safely. One child and an adult remain in serious condition. The child is currently on a ventilator. As a reminder, surgeons from Belarus, Moscow, and Bryansk performed the operation on the night of June 18.

Konstantin Drozdovsky, Director of the Republican Scientific and Practical Center for Pediatric Surgery:

"We were prepared to receive the patients. They were transported for quite a long time. Five children were admitted to our center with their parents. Four children are in the regular surgical ward. Their condition is serious, but well-balanced. All necessary diagnostic and therapeutic measures have been completed and will be completed in the near future."

Alexander Khodzhaev, Minister of Health of Belarus:

"We have fulfilled the instructions of the head of state. As of now, all citizens affected in the Russian Federation have been transported to facilities in Minsk."