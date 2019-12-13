3.42 RUB
Christmas market season in Minsk
In just a few hours Christmas fairs will start in the capital city. There will be Christmas decorations, holiday souvenirs and live Christmas trees on sale. The food court also promises a wide variety of products. There will be not only Belarusian but also, for example, Armenian cuisine. You can eat meat or fish, roasted chestnuts or snails, pancakes or cakes. The samovar show with honey and baked goods will put you in a winter mood. The entertainment and attractions are provided. And on the night of the New Year there will be a fire and neon show, celebrities will perform and sing songs. There will be Santa Claus and the Snow Maiden. On Kastrychnitskaya Square, 12 glass pavilions are set. The trade rows will be open until mid-January.
