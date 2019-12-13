Alexander Sloboda celebrating hundredth birthday today

Today Alexander Sloboda, Hero of Socialist Labor and veteran of the Great Patriotic War, celebrates his hundredth birthday. He was the one who restored the country from the ashes, revived the economy, in particular, agriculture. For his contribution to the Great Victory and for his labor services he was awarded ten orders, including of the highest degree!



And the secret of longevity from veteran Alexander Ivanovich is simple: proper nutrition, sports lifestyle and love for one’s homeland.



A native of the village of Dubrovy in Verkhnedvinsk District, he dreamed of being a forester, but became a tractor driver. In 1940, he was drafted into the Red Army and took the first battle near Belynichi, he was only 20 years old then.



Alexander Ivanovich participated in fierce battles on Buinitsky Field, where he hit two tanks. For these actions in Belarus, Sloboda was awarded the Order of the Red Banner.



The first Order of the Red Banner at the end of 1941 closed the heart of the young soldier from the bullet of a German sniper. Only erased enamel reminds of this case. He was wounded three times.



After the war he held senior positions in the Komsomol and district committees of the party, worked for a long time as Chairman of the People's Control of the BSSR, was the Chairman of the Minsk Regional Council of Veterans and a deputy of the Supreme Soviet. Up to his 90th birthday Alexander Ivanovich not only worked, but was also fond of winter fishing, He remains a witness, narrator and, of course, a symbol of military history and the Great Victory.



