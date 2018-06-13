3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Visa-free transit through Belarus to Russia available for football fans
About 360 fans of the football World Cup have crossed the border of Belarus and Russia visa-free. They are guests from 30 countries, including the USA, Australia, Mexico, Peru, El Salvador, Ghana, Costa Rica and Uruguay. The championship will be held from June 14 to July 15. Belarus and Russia signed an intergovernmental agreement on the entry of foreign citizens and stateless persons going to international sports events. From June 4 to July 25 foreign fans will be granted visa-free entry in Belarus. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of our country, about 150,000 people will pass the Belarusian border in this way.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All