Visa-free transit through Belarus to Russia available for football fans

About 360 fans of the football World Cup have crossed the border of Belarus and Russia visa-free. They are guests from 30 countries, including the USA, Australia, Mexico, Peru, El Salvador, Ghana, Costa Rica and Uruguay. The championship will be held from June 14 to July 15. Belarus and Russia signed an intergovernmental agreement on the entry of foreign citizens and stateless persons going to international sports events. From June 4 to July 25 foreign fans will be granted visa-free entry in Belarus. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of our country, about 150,000 people will pass the Belarusian border in this way.