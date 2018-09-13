3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
International Space Congress continues in Belarusian capital
Today, cosmonauts and scientists have a technical session without participation of the media.
Conquerors of stars discuss the latest developments and technologies. Our compatriot pilot-cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky is preparing to go to the stars again in 2020. He told about this and the role of the Congress in an interview to our TV channel.
About eight dozen astronauts and cosmonauts arrived in Minsk to participate in the Congress. Apparently, our capital managed to conquer the hearts of those who are accustomed to conquer the infinite expanses of the cosmos.
Bonnie Dunbar, a woman astronaut who visited space five times, shared her impressions of the congress in an exclusive interview to our channel. Watch it in The Main Air this Sunday.
President
All
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All