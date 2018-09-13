International Space Congress continues in Belarusian capital

Today, cosmonauts and scientists have a technical session without participation of the media.

Conquerors of stars discuss the latest developments and technologies. Our compatriot pilot-cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky is preparing to go to the stars again in 2020. He told about this and the role of the Congress in an interview to our TV channel.

About eight dozen astronauts and cosmonauts arrived in Minsk to participate in the Congress. Apparently, our capital managed to conquer the hearts of those who are accustomed to conquer the infinite expanses of the cosmos.