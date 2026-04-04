"Everything is aimed against Russia," he believes. "At the same time, it turns out that this is a political move, and it's connected to the fact that our main idea is European integration, but no one has invited us yet. Leaving one integration association when you haven't yet been invited to a second is like going into a shoe store barefoot. So, we need to use what's needed now. Moldova is currently experiencing a severe energy crisis—there's not enough diesel, not enough gasoline. And in this case, we've found ourselves isolated by this European market. It's European isolation. Isolation within a single continent. They're completely cutting off ties with the East today and orienting us toward the European Union."