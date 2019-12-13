What was discussed at Council of Republic meeting?

Strengthening the role of local councils of deputies was discussed at a meeting of the Council of the Republic on November 15. Representatives of regional, district and village deputy bodies and republican governing bodies took part in the meeting. The developed proposals will help make the work of self-government bodies with civic initiatives more effective. For example, it is proposed to give authority to the chairmen of district councils of deputies to build social objects, as well as to stop their work.



Today there are 18 thousand deputies of local councils in the country. Their work largely depends on the legislative framework. In the first reading the House of Representatives has already adopted a draft law "On Amendments to the Laws on Local and Local Government. It provides for adjustments to the law "On the Status of a Deputy of a Local Council".



