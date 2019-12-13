NATO is holding the largest military exercises of the XXI century - 90 thousand participants. The maneuvers, of course, are held near the Belarusian borders. Why such an escalation, because the heads of the Union State constantly say: we do not need war, we are for peace. But NATO is expanding again. Sweden has officially joined the alliance. And Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that in case of Ukraine's defeat, the bloc will start a war against Russia.

If you think that NATO exercises are just a training of soldiers and a method of intimidation, you are mistaken. Take the current largest in the XXI century exercise Steadfast Defender - 24, on the eve of which the United States signed an agreement with the Scandinavian countries, allowing the Americans to supply equipment, ammunition and military equipment to Northern Europe.

There is such an island in central Norway - Trøndelag, all covered with green rear facilities of the USA: the base of equipment, ammunition and materiel, two airfields and a naval base - the place of deployment of the headquarters of the expeditionary brigade of the U.S. Marine Corps.

These supplies can provide the actions of the expeditionary corps of about 15 thousand U.S. Marines for 30 days. Before the beginning of the Strategic Defense Forces in Ukraine, the storage facilities were filled to 70-80%, but today they are being brought to 100%.

Under the cover of the Nordic Response 24 exercise, most of the equipment from Norway's Trendelag will go eastward to the borders of Russia, i.e. the Union State.

"On the western flank, NATO's neighbors are arming at a rapid pace. Poland's military budget, for example, is growing like a quiver, and next year it promises to reach 4% of GDP. I wonder how this correlates with their constant declarations about the defensive nature of the alliance? Or with the name of the announced largest NATO exercise since the Cold War ("Steadfast Defender" - ed.). It doesn't correlate in any way, " concluded Alexander Lukashenko (23.11.2023).

By the way, another task of NATO exercises is to divert a certain part of the same Russian forces from the performance of tasks within the framework of air defense to special control of the alliance's maneuvers near its borders. I believe that the Polish national exercise of the armed Dragon-24 within the framework of the largest NATO maneuvers Steadfast Defender 2024 has the same task.

Steadfast Defender 2024 consists of 16 smaller national exercises, one of them will be the Dragon-24 maneuvers, which will start in Poland on February 25 and end on March 14.

They will involve 15 thousand Polish soldiers and several thousand soldiers from allied countries. In total, about 20 thousand from nine countries, including the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Spain, Turkey. On the Polish side, the main force will be fielded by ground troops.

This is a great scenario to divert the attention of the power bloc of Belarus. Against the background of saboteurs training on the territory of Poland, against the background of constant attempts to transfer armed terrorists to Belarus, all this is confirmed, by the way, by the largest Polish media.

Lloyd Austin, U.S. Secretary of Defense: