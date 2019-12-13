Experts suggest expanding Active Longevity Program to increase life expectancy

The experts adopt mechanisms which will help to implement the project of social and economic development of the country competently, qualitatively and quickly. Sociologists discussed each point of the program at the Ministry of Labor and Social Security. The experts proposed expanding the Active Longevity Program to increase life expectancy to 76.5. Corporate pension programs will be created as well as innovative medical centers for surgery, traumatology, and orthopedics will be created on the basis of outpatient clinics and hospitals.