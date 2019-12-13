3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Experts suggest expanding Active Longevity Program to increase life expectancy
The experts adopt mechanisms which will help to implement the project of social and economic development of the country competently, qualitatively and quickly. Sociologists discussed each point of the program at the Ministry of Labor and Social Security. The experts proposed expanding the Active Longevity Program to increase life expectancy to 76.5. Corporate pension programs will be created as well as innovative medical centers for surgery, traumatology, and orthopedics will be created on the basis of outpatient clinics and hospitals.
The tools developed by the experts will also be discussed at the upcoming All-Belarusian People's Assembly.
President
All
People will judge by deeds - President sets tasksfor Belarus farmingin next five years
Lukashenko tells what is the main task of politicians in the pre-election period
Lukashenko: Minsk and Ankara connected by many interesting projects in wide variety of areas
Lukashenko: It's no secret that we must protect our market
Politics
All
Society
All
European democracy showing true face at border in violence and abuse of refugees
Kurapaty actively used in Polish propaganda - but for some reason they are afraid of excavations
Supreme Court of Belarus supports removing restrictions on pensions amounts for working pensioners
17th Belarusian Antarctic Expedition to start on October 28
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All