Council of the Republic Delegation Joins SCO Traditional Medicine Forum in Jiangxi

JIANGXI — A Shanghai Cooperation Organization forum on traditional medicine has opened in China. The geography of participants covers about 20 states. Belarus is represented by a Council of the Republic delegation headed by the deputy speaker of the upper house of parliament.

National approaches in healthcare were presented. It was stressed that the health of the nation is one of Belarus’s main priorities and that medical services are available to all citizens without exception. The country is actively studying China’s experience in introducing traditional medicine into clinical practice.

Ideas of balance and harmony unite the traditional medicine of different countries and cultures. The SCO forum, on the site of a science and innovation township in the Ganjiang New Area, has for several years allowed specialists and government officials from the Shanghai family of states to discuss access, quality and the integration of traditional practices and advanced technologies.

The forum has become a place for debate and an exchange of experience. Joint initiatives should yield concrete results, strengthen the well-being of peoples and promote cohesion among states — that is the Belarusian approach. It appeals to SCO partners; after all, the ideals of the “Shanghai Spirit” unite them. The organization’s platform makes it possible to carry out many projects in practice, including in healthcare.

Igor Brilevich, deputy chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus:

“At the latest SCO summit in Bishkek, the president of the Republic of Belarus, Aleksandr Grigoryevich Lukashenko, presented Belarus’s initiative to establish an SCO science fund that would promote the integration of the potential of scientists from our countries. With that instrument we will be able to support innovative research projects in a wide range of fields, including healthcare and pharmaceuticals.”

Hence new opportunities to pool intellectual resources and move more quickly to a knowledge economy. The forum exhibition made it possible to see the potential synergy of scientific advances and traditional methods of treatment. Both finished preparations from traditional medicine and developments based on artificial intelligence were on display.

“This is our robot for heat-sensitive moxibustion therapy. It has already received a Class II medical-device registration certificate and is widely used in more than 50 medical institutions across China. It is an original development by Professor Chen Zhixin of Jiangxi University of Traditional Chinese Medicine. The new technology is based on an ancient method and is modern equipment that effectively produces the sensation of ‘obtaining qi’ and has a significant therapeutic effect. This robot can substantially raise the level of services in primary-care hospitals and carry moxibustion with mugwort into an era of intelligent systems,” said Jiang Yuexia, doctor of medical sciences and a physician of traditional Chinese medicine.

The practical side of the forum allows guests to immerse themselves in traditional Chinese medicine down to the smallest detail. Distinguished visitors, including the Council of the Republic delegation, were received at Hongdu Hospital. It holds the highest category in China’s clinic-rating system and specializes in traditional treatment practices. Several years ago the hospital gained friends and partners in Orsha District of Belarus.

Qiu Guoliang, secretary of the CPC party committee of Nanchang Hongdu Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine:

“Nanchang and Orsha District are twin territories, so our hospital also signed a corresponding cooperation agreement. In 2023 friends from Orsha District came to us on a return visit. In September last year our hospital also specially sent a delegation on a return visit to you. There is already a preliminary consensus on the further application and popularization of traditional Chinese medicine methods. We will advance that work going forward.”

The Belarusian delegation, together with foreign colleagues, also visited the Second Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang University. There they implement a one-window principle for patients and apply digital technologies throughout.

Тhe Council of the Republic delegation will continue its work in Jiangxi Province; the program will emphasize practice and the introduction of TCM approaches into modern medicine, and a number of companies are due to be visited.