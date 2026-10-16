The 9th Russian Energy Week International Forum The 9th International Forum is taking place in Moscow.

At a time when a global struggle for energy resources is effectively underway, experts from dozens of countries have gathered in the Russian capital to discuss critical issues—foremost among them, energy security.

The Energy Crisis in Europe

The forum has brought together over 5,000 experts from 66 countries. This broad international representation—persisting despite all sanctions—underscores a strong interest in engaging in dialogue with Russia regarding energy development. Driven by a sharp rise in oil and gas prices, compounded by an escalating conflict in the Middle East and logistical challenges, Europe is currently facing a severe energy crisis. In the Baltic States, for instance, electricity prices tripled in September. Meanwhile, many U.S. states are experiencing an acute fuel shortage. Having weighed the economic risks, Trump reached a "diesel deal" with Russia, declaring that it is essential not only for America but for the entire world.

Elena Ponomareva, Doctor of Political Science and professor at MGIMO: "The U.S. is concerned about the phenomenal rise in diesel prices, as America is a nation heavily reliant on vehicles—not just passenger cars, but trucks as well. Consequently, a four- to fivefold increase in prices is a significant issue for Americans. It is clear that the U.S. itself created this problem and is now attempting to resolve it in its own interests—a fact that Russia fully understands. However, the establishment of more or less normal relations and the lifting of certain sanctions against Russia are unlikely to be welcomed by other parties involved in the conflict in Ukraine, including the Kyiv regime. Moreover, the 'diesel deal' has opened the door to addressing other issues, specifically the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. We shall see how this unfolds; Trump says a great deal, but by no means everything he says comes to pass."

The Belarusian market is a priority for Russian companies

Many experts reckon that the future of energy lies in electric transport, which offers two clear advantages: environmental friendliness and cost-efficiency. Today, Belarus and Russia are working closely together in this field. The forum features mobile electric vehicle charging stations, which can be set up on streets or within any residential complex. A 4–5 hour charge provides enough power for a 400 km journey.

Alexandra Shcheglova, deputy director of a company that manufactures electric vehicle charging stations: "For us as a manufacturer, the Belarusian market is a priority. You have more electric vehicles than we do in Russia, which means there is greater potential for installing charging stations. Consequently, entering the Belarusian market has become a strategic move for our company—as it has for all manufacturers of electric vehicle charging stations."

New Solutions in the Energy Sector

The energy sector requires unconventional solutions and a skilled workforce; for this reason, the entire day agenda was dedicated to youth-led projects. Students presented their thesis research on the theme "Generation of the Future" and offered their own, youth-driven outlook on the development of the energy industry.