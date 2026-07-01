CSTO Coordinating Council on Emergency Situations Held in St. Petersburg

It is essential to continuously improve and adapt population and territorial protection systems to emerging risks, the Belarusian Minister of Emergency Situations stated at the 17th Meeting of the Coordinating Council on Emergency Situations of the CSTO Member States in St. Petersburg.

The event is attended by the heads of rescue agencies from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan, as well as the leadership of the organization's Secretariat. The agenda covered a wide range of issues, including organizing joint events, conducting the special rescue exercise "Skala-2026," and developing the establishment of a CSTO humanitarian response center.

"All our countries are susceptible to various types of emergencies. They differ in geographic origin, natural factors, and, of course, economic factors. It's crucial for us all to share experiences. We see, firstly, planning the work of our agencies through various exercises that simulate various emergency scenarios, whether in Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, or Kyrgyzstan," Belarusian Minister of Emergency Situations Vadim Sinyavsky noted.

In addition to plenary discussions, the program included a practical component. One of these is an interdepartmental exercise at the Gazprom Arena stadium in St. Petersburg, where specialists practiced complex rescue scenarios involving the evacuation of large numbers of people and debris removal.