Cultural Code of Friendship: Chinese Schoolchildren Discover Belarus at Zubrenok

A colorful holiday in the national style. The National Children’s Center “Zubrenok” is hosting schoolchildren from China. Educational projects, exchange of experience, and an impulse for further cooperation are under way.

The fifth summer shift is in full swing at Zubrenok. On the shores of Lake Naroch the best Belarusian schoolchildren are spending unforgettable holidays, and the camp continues to confirm its international status.

At the invitation of the President, 92 schoolchildren from China arrived for the shift titled “Toward Each Other.” Such joint projects between the two countries serve as a bridge of cooperation. Belarusian schoolchildren make return visits to China, where they become acquainted with the history and culture of the ancient country.

Children’s health diplomacy between Belarus and China has already existed for eleven years. Rest with national color, traditional rites, dances, and songs awaits the guests on the picturesque shores of Lake Naroch.

For the Chinese schoolchildren a holiday in Belarus is a lucky ticket. For Zhao Tiantian the trip is a chance to get to know the country more closely and to try the health treatments. Zubrenok’s medical base supports this at a high level — swimming pool, hydrotherapy, hydromassage, and physiotherapy.

Zhao Tiantian, student of Yucai Middle School (Chongqing, China): “I came to rest in Belarus from the city of Chongqing in southwest China. Here you have clean air, many green forests and blue rivers and lakes. Nature is alive, as if it breathes together with you. I have already made friends with Belarusian schoolchildren. They are incredibly kind and sincere. It is easy to find a common language with them. I am glad to see how quickly real friendship is born.”

In the Belarusian health center the young tourists from China study Belarusian culture, take part in master classes and contests, and travel to historical sites. It is also a good way to improve their Russian — many study the language at school.

Zhang Huaixi, student of the Middle School Affiliated to Peking University (Beijing, China): “I read about your country on the internet and dreamed of seeing it with my own eyes. And now that I am here, it feels like a fairy tale. I like it very much. I am surprised by the cleanliness around and the friendliness of the Belarusian children: they are sincere and open. It is easy for me to communicate and be active with them. I also want to visit historical places. You have many such sites. For me Belarus is an open and hospitable country.”

Zubrenok is a center of attraction for schoolchildren from different corners of the planet. At the invitation of the President, 92 Chinese schoolchildren flew in for the international shift “Toward Each Other.”

Chen Chuye, deputy director-general of the Department of Basic Education of the Ministry of Education of China: “I would like to say separately about the nature. It is truly beautiful, picturesque, and cozy here. The green territory seems to create a mood for calm and joyful rest. Many events and projects are held at the center. They cover sports, cultural, and health directions. All of this helps children develop, discover new things, and make friends.”

A Chinese-language study shift will start this autumn at Zubrenok. Individual programs for partner countries ensure quality and memorable holidays. Already this autumn a new health project will begin for Belarusian children who study Chinese in schools and gymnasiums. The initiative will help deepen both theoretical and practical knowledge of the foreign language.

Tatyana Osmolovskaya, director of the National Children’s Center Zubrenok: “In dialogue today with our guests our children become acquainted with the culture of China, its history, and progressive technologies. The children from China engage in technical creativity and introduce our children to it. At classes in the Palace of Creativity at Zubrenok some projects can be realized on the spot.”

Rest in the Belarusian style. In total about 100 children from China have visited the Belarusian Artek this summer. In Belarus the young guests became acquainted with culture and traditions and also tasted national dishes. That is how real friendship is born — friendship that grows into comprehensive cooperation.